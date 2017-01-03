Apartment Fire
January 3, 2017 6:03 am
Updated: January 3, 2017 6:24 am

Police investigating after person found dead in Toronto apartment

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police are investigating after one person was found dead following a fire call in the city’s northwest last night.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building near Jane and Wilson at around 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics say one male was found deceased at the scene.

Toronto Fire Services says it appears an attempt was made to deliberately set a fire, and the area has been declared a crime scene.

Police have not yet released any information about the victim or possible suspects.

