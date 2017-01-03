Highways close in Manitoba after more snow
WINNIPEG — Winter has taken another hit at Manitoba.
Many people across the province are waking up Tuesday morning to blowing snow and winds gusting up to 60 km/hour.
Highways closures in Manitoba include:
Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Emerson
Highway 14 from Morden to Highway 75
Highway 3 from Morden to Killarney.
Highway 23 from Baldur to Highway 59
Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek
Highway 2 from Haywood to Fannystelle
Highway 34 from the U.S. border to Holland
Highway 244 between Manitou and Notre Dame
Highway 242 from Highway 3 to the U.S. border
Highway 245 from Carman to Rose Isle
This list is subject to change. You can see a full list of highway conditions here.
Environment Canada is calling for seven centimeters of snow in Winnipeg by Wednesday afternoon.
