Highways close in Manitoba after more snow

WINNIPEG — Winter has taken another hit at Manitoba.

Many people across the province are waking up Tuesday morning to blowing snow and winds gusting up to 60 km/hour.

Highways closures in Manitoba include:

Highway 75 from Winnipeg to Emerson

Highway 14 from Morden to Highway 75

Highway 3 from Morden to Killarney.

Highway 23 from Baldur to Highway 59

Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek

Highway 2 from Haywood to Fannystelle

Highway 34 from the U.S. border to Holland

Highway 244 between Manitou and Notre Dame

Highway 242 from Highway 3 to the U.S. border

Highway 245 from Carman to Rose Isle

This list is subject to change. You can see a full list of highway conditions here.

Environment Canada is calling for seven centimeters of snow in Winnipeg by Wednesday afternoon.