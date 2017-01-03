Man stabbed after fight with at least three other people

A 39-year-old man was stabbed in his upper body late Monday night.

The incident took place at an apartment building at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street East and Viau Street.

The victim, who is known to police, was involved in a fight with at least three other people, according to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

The three suspects fled the scene after the stabbing.

The victim was transported to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

Police have confirmed the incident was drug related.