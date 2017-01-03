Tree crashes into Horseshoe Bay home

A woman in Horseshoe Bay escaped injury after a tree sliced into one half of a duplex on Sunday night.

The homeowner was in her kitchen feeding her dogs when the tree came crashing down.

She was unharmed and is now staying with family.

Scott and Mary Hean, who live in the other half of the duplex, were out of town and came home early when they got the news.

“We dodged such a bullet by being on the other side,” Mary Hean said. “Our neighbour, obviously, got the brunt of it, which is so sad.”

The West Vancouver community has been hit by strong winds over the last few days with some homeowners saying they were without power for more than 24 hours in the sub-zero temperatures.

– With files from Grace Ke