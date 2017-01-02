Dog owner willing to forgive shooter

KELOWNA — An Ellison neighbourhood man is looking at a hefty vet bill and left wondering who would want to harm his pet.

Vladimir Gering’s dog was shot Monday by what appears to be a small calibre gun.

Gering has no idea who did it but he’s sure the shooting didn’t happen far from home.

“I let him out for some exercise and half an hour later he came back limping and bleeding, in shock,” Gering said.

The bullet entered the dog’s chest and the bulk of the fragments came within inches of piercing its heart.

The vet who did the surgery, Doctor Moshe Oz, says it was too risky to remove the fragments, but baring any post surgery complications, the dog should be able to live a normal, healthy life.

Meantime, Gering can only speculate as to who might have shot his dog but guesses it could have been one of his neighbours in his rural, north Kelowna neighbourhood.

And he has a message for the person who did it — he’s willing to forgive and forget.

“Give me a call. All I need is an apology and we’ll be over it,” Gering said.