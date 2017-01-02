Lifestyle
January 2, 2017 9:25 pm

Rose Parade features colorful floats, heavy police security presence

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Tournament of Roses parade kicks off new year with pageantry and color

A A

The colorful and lively Rose Parade marched safely Monday under cloudy skies and the watchful presence of more than 1,000 law enforcement officers.

No major problems were reported after security and other safety measures were beefed up for the 128th annual parade as a response to several terror attacks in Europe in the past year.

There were no known threats toward Pasadena, officials said, but in addition to uniformed and plainclothes officers, additional security measures were taken. Sturdy barricades were erected at more than 50 intersections to prevent a terrorist attack like ones that happened in Berlin and Nice, France, last year when trucks barrelled into crowds of people.

The Sierra Madre Rose Float Association float The Cat’s Away, winner of the Mayors’ Trophy for most outstanding city entry – national or international rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

A large law enforcement presence was also seen at the nearby Rose Bowl, where the University of Southern California was to play Penn State.

As fans tailgated hours before the game, several truckloads of FBI SWAT officers arrived at the stadium. They were joined by Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies, the California Highway Patrol, Pasadena police, bomb-sniffing dogs and Homeland Security officers.

The Cal Poly Universities float, winner of the Founders’ Trophy for most beautiful float built and decorated by volunteers from a community or organization, rolls along the 128th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

Story continues below
Global News

The 5 1/2-mile parade featured marching bands, horseback riders and dozens of ornately decorated flower-covered floats.

Highlights included a Hawaii-themed float with a volcano and several waterfalls, another with surfing dogs and one honouring the 49 people killed in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation sponsored the float titled “To Honor and Remember Orlando” that included three survivors of the attack.

Three Olympic gold medallists — runner Allyson Felix, diver Greg Louganis and swimmer Janet Evans — were grand marshals of the parade.

Temperatures were cooler than normal, in the 50s during the parade. Spectators who arrived early and some at the end of the show experienced light rain.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Pasadena parade
Penn State
Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl parade
Rose Parade
Tournament of Roses
Tournament of Roses parade
University of Southern California

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News