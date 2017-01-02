World
Firetrucks collide in Seattle sending 8 firefighters to hospital

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, photo, officials respond after a collision between two Seattle firetrucks and several firefighters to the hospital in Seattle.

Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP
A collision between two Seattle firetrucks responding to a call sent eight firefighters to the hospital.

Fire department officials tell the Seattle Times that the firefighters suffered no serious injuries in the Sunday morning crash and were treated and released.

Department spokeswoman Alice Kim says a fire engine and ladder truck responding to an automatic fire alarm collided just before 8 a.m.

The ladder truck went through an empty parking lot and smashed the storefront of a massage business.

Seattle Police Department Detective Mark Jamieson says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kim says the fire department will conduct an internal investigation.

