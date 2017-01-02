Extreme cold warning issued for Saskatoon and area

An extreme cold warning has been issued for Saskatoon and surrounding regions.

Environment Canada said a period of very cold wind chills is expected as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in southern Saskatchewan.

Temperatures overnight Monday will be close to -30 C and wind chills early Tuesday morning will be near the -40 C mark.

At these values, frostbite on exposed skin can happen within 10 minutes.

Environment Canada officials said conditions should improve to above warning levels by late Tuesday morning, although below normal temperatures are expected to last for most of the week.

Extreme cold warning for: