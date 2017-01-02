Crime
January 2, 2017 5:26 pm

RCMP investigating after body discovered in Nanaimo parking lot

By Online News Producer  Global News

FILE PHOTO: Few details have been released but police said the discovery of the dead man was made at about 8 a.m.

File / Global News
The RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating after a body was found in a downtown parking lot in Nanaimo Monday morning.

Few details have been released but police said the discovery of the dead man was made at about 8 a.m. by a customer of the business, who then called the RCMP.

Both the Serious Crime Unit and BC Coroners Service were notified and are investigating the death.

Nanaimo RCMP Cst. Gary O’Brien said the investigation is only in the preliminary stages and at this time, there is no other information available.

The story will be updated when more information is released.

Global News
