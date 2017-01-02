Edmonton man faces impaired driving charges for travelling wrong way on QEII

A 23-year-old Edmonton man is facing a list of charges after RCMP caught a driver heading in the wrong direction on the QEII highway Sunday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m., Leduc RCMP were responding to an unrelated matter when they saw a truck and trailer driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 2.

A pursuit ensued when the driver of the truck refused to pull over, RCMP said in a media release Monday.

Once officers were able to stop the vehicle, they learned the truck was recently stolen from Edmonton.

Police said several drivers reported the truck to RCMP, saying it narrowly avoided collisions. A bus driver was forced to take “extreme evasive action” to avoid the truck, RCMP said.

“This situation could very easily have resulted in a fatal collision involving several people,” Insp. Kevin Kunetzki, with Leduc RCMP, said. “Very fortunately, it was resolved with no injury or property damage to the general public, the suspect driver or the police.”

Michael Richard Prince is now facing the following charges:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

Operation of a motor vehicle over .08

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Prince was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Thursday.