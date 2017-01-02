Snow clearing of Saskatoon priority streets complete

The cleanup of snow from priority streets is now complete, according to City of Saskatoon officials.

Crews started working around the clock on the morning of Dec. 30 after the city received upwards of 15 centimetres of fresh snow.

READ MORE: City deploys around the clock snow removal for Saskatoon roads

Officials said crews have now transitioned to snow removal operations and finishing grader and sanding work.

Snow removal is slated in the upcoming week for business improvement districts, priority streets and school zones.

Inspections are being carried out regularly on high-traffic streets, bridges and overpasses to determine if sanding or salting is required.

READ MORE: Estevan residents still shovelling out from snowstorm days later

Officials said pre-wet and pre-mix anti-icing salt and sand will be applied as necessary to Circle Drive, priority streets, icy intersections and curves on residential streets.

The snow storage sites on Wanuskewin, Central Avenue, and 8th Street are in full operation and the new snow management facility at the new Civic Operations Centre is expected to open on Jan. 9.