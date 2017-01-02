Swedish ‘bikini cop’ quits amid growing police crisis

Remember the bikini-wearing Swedish police officer who tackled a pickpocket in a Stockholm park? She’s resigning from the police force after 11 years of service.

Mikaela Kellner told Swedish tabloid Expressen that she wants to quit policing and focus on her work as a personal trainer. She cited the controversial overhaul of Sweden’s police forces as a primary reason for her change of career.

In January 2015, the country’s police forces were reorganized under a centralized government banner called the Swedish Police Authority.

The move hasn’t been popular among police. In September, the Swedish Police Union claimed in a press release that the forces were averaging three resignations a day, and were at risk of losing a fifth of their personnel by 2020.

Also in September, the Swedish Agency for Public Management released a report that found that local police forces were under-resourced, and that their needs weren’t sufficiently prioritized amid the national police overhaul.

Kellner garnered worldwide acclaim after a photo of her pinning a suspect to the ground went viral on Instagram. She was sunbathing with friends at the time when one of them had their cellphone swiped.