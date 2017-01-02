Woman in life-threatening condition after incident in Toronto, police watchdog investigating

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a woman received life-threatening injuries Monday morning outside of a downtown Toronto residence.

The SIU said Toronto police arrived at a St. Clarens Avenue house at around 4:45 a.m. Monday and a short time later officers found a 60-year-old woman between the house and another home.

Further info re SIU investigation into incident in which 60-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries in TO. https://t.co/UukX5VZkPZ — SIU (@SIUOntario) January 2, 2017

The woman was then taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, the SIU said.

Toronto police, who said they can’t comment further since the SIU invoked their mandate, tweeted out at 6:31 a.m. that officers were responding to an “unknown trouble” call near Lansdowne Avenue and College Street. Police said at the time officers found one person “in distress and injured,” adding the circumstances were being investigated.

SIU will be invoking their mandate in relation to this call, we cannot comment further. Questions can be directed to @SIUOntario ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 2, 2017

The SIU is an independent enforcement agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the SIU’s lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.