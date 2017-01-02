RCMP investigating home invasion in Lunenburg

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating what led to a home invasion in Lunenburg early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on Fox Street shortly before 7 a.m. AT, after receiving a call from the residents that a man and two women had entered their apartment and assaulted them.

The two residents suffered minor injuries during the incident.

RCMP arrested a 33-year-old man at a home on Kissing Bridge Road in nearby First Peninsula, N.S., a short time later.

Police do not believe this was a random act and say that the individuals involved in the home invasion are known to one another.

There is no word yet on if charges will be laid. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.