One woman dead following fire on Villeray Street
One woman is dead following a fire in a five storey building on Villeray Street, near Christophe Colomb Avenue.
The four alarm fire started at around 12:15 p.m. in Montreal’s east end Villeray-Saint-Michel-Park-Extension borough.
“When the firefighters went inside one apartment, they found the dead body of a woman,” said Daniel Lacoursière with Montreal police.
He explained that because the case involves a death, it has been transferred to Montreal police.
Investigators are on their way to the scene.
