One woman dead following fire on Villeray Street

One woman is dead following a fire in a five storey building on Villeray Street, near Christophe Colomb Avenue.

The four alarm fire started at around 12:15 p.m. in Montreal’s east end Villeray-Saint-Michel-Park-Extension borough.

Quick knockdown and multiple rescues by Montreal firefighters. pic.twitter.com/foVZ8945d7 — Chris Ross (@chrisvpross) January 2, 2017

“When the firefighters went inside one apartment, they found the dead body of a woman,” said Daniel Lacoursière with Montreal police.

He explained that because the case involves a death, it has been transferred to Montreal police.

Investigators are on their way to the scene.