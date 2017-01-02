Crime
January 2, 2017

One woman dead following fire on Villeray Street

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

One woman is dead following a fire on Villeray Street, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Leah Capitano
One woman is dead following a fire in a five storey building on Villeray Street, near Christophe Colomb Avenue.

The four alarm fire started at around 12:15 p.m. in Montreal’s east end Villeray-Saint-Michel-Park-Extension borough.

“When the firefighters went inside one apartment, they found the dead body of a woman,” said Daniel Lacoursière with Montreal police.

He explained that because the case involves a death, it has been transferred to Montreal police.

One woman is dead following a fire on Villeray Street, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

One woman is dead following a fire on Villeray Street, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Investigators are on their way to the scene.

Global News

