January 2, 2017 3:11 pm

10-month-old baby revived twice after being exposed to fentanyl

By Staff The Associated Press

Fentanyl is seen in powdered form in this undated file photo.

Global News / File
METHUEN, Mass. – Authorities in Massachusetts say a 10-month-old baby had to be revived twice after she was exposed to fentanyl.

Police arrived at the Methuen residence early Saturday afternoon after receiving a report of a child not breathing.

First responders took the child to Lawrence General Hospital, where police say she stopped breathing twice and had to be resuscitated. She was later airlifted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where she’s in stable condition.

Authorities say hospital tests indicate the baby had the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl in her system.

The Department of Children and Families says it has taken custody of the baby. The incident remains under investigation.

Mayor Stephen Zanni says, “The opioid epidemic knows no boundaries.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

