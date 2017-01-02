Search for missing trapper Eric Ratt continues in northern Saskatchewan

The search for Eric Ratt, a trapper reporting missing in northern Saskatchewan, continues.

Ratt, 58, was last seen leaving his brother’s Zimmer Lake cabin on Oct. 19, 2016.

He was scheduled to pick up supplies from a C-can camp on McDonald Lake sometime during November but never arrived.

Ratt was reported missing to La Ronge RCMP on Dec. 3, 2016 and his canoe was found on the north shore of Highrock River during an aerial search.

Further searches in the area at that time failed to turn up any additional signs.

The ongoing search for Ratt is being led by the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and RCMP and involves experienced trappers and two of Ratt’s brothers.

Officials said search teams have worked consistently through extremely cold weather and irregular terrain in their efforts to locate Ratt.

On Dec. 31, four dogs and eight handlers from Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs in Edmonton joined the search for three days.

Police said it is not unusual for Ratt to be gone for extended periods of time.

Zimmer Lake is approximately 570 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Police said they want people in the area to be aware of the search and are asking anyone with information on Ratt’s whereabouts to contact the La Ronge RCMP detachment at 306-425-6730.