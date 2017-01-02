Man stabbed during Edmonton road rage incident

Detectives in Edmonton want to speak with anyone who saw a violent road rage incident on Dec. 17 near 75 Street and 78 Avenue.

On Saturday night at around 11:40 p.m., a fight between two drivers reportedly left one man “severely injured with stab wounds,” EPS said.

EMS responded and treated the 37-year-old man before taking him to hospital. Police said his injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or grey pick-up truck.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at (780) 423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.