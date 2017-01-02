GoFundMe accounts created for Good Samaratin, truck driver killed in QEII crash

GoFundMe accounts have been created for two people killed in a collision on the QEII Highway just after Christmas.

Heather McAsey Anderson had stopped near Innisfail, Alta. on Dec. 29 to help a semi-truck driver whose vehicle had ended up in a ditch.

Related 2 Calgary residents killed after hit by semi on QEII

Anderson and the driver of the semi, 36-year-old Elayaraja Balasundaram, were standing outside the rig when another semi-trailer ran into debris from the accident and struck and killed both people.

READ MORE: 2 Calgary residents killed after hit by semi on QEII

According to the GoFundMe page set up by Anderson’s sister-in-law, the term “Good Samaritan” is not a strong enough term to describe the Calgary mother.

“She was an absolute angel,” the page reads. “She would have done anything for anybody.”

“This is never something that most people have as their rainy day fund. This has been an unfathomable accident. We are starting this memorial fund to assist with funeral expenses.”

A GoFundMe page has also been created to cover the cost of returning Balasundaram’s body to India as well as his funeral.

According to the page, Balasundaram was working as Chef at Original Joe’s as he completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel Management.

“This was a sudden and heartbreaking loss for his friends and family and anyone that’s ever come in contact with Elayaraja,” the page reads.”He was a passionate, hard-working and an inspirational single man who lived every day to the fullest.”