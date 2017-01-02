Canada
January 2, 2017 12:19 pm
Updated: January 2, 2017 12:28 pm

Île-Perrot restaurant Le Blaks No 1 damaged in fire

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Le Blaks No 1 restaurant suffered damages after a fire, Sunday, January 1, 2017.

TVA
A A

Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday night at Le Blaks No 1 restaurant in Île-Perrot, just west of the island of Montreal.

It started around 8:20 p.m., taking several hours to extinguish, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Daniel Thibaudeau.

No one was in the restaurant, located at 68 Grand Boulevard, at the time.

The boulevard was closed between 2nd and 5th avenues for most of the evening.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blaks fire
Daniel Thibaudeau
Ile Perrot
Le Blaks fire
Le Blaks No 1 fire
Le Blaks No.1
Montreal fires
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News