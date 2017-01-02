Île-Perrot restaurant Le Blaks No 1 damaged in fire

Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday night at Le Blaks No 1 restaurant in Île-Perrot, just west of the island of Montreal.

It started around 8:20 p.m., taking several hours to extinguish, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Daniel Thibaudeau.

Popular #IlePerrot restaurant Le Blaks No. 1 went up in flames last night, @sureteduquebec says source of fire still unknown pic.twitter.com/7EZIa6dsNs — Sarah Volstad (@SVolstadGlobal) January 2, 2017

No one was in the restaurant, located at 68 Grand Boulevard, at the time.

The boulevard was closed between 2nd and 5th avenues for most of the evening.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.