Winnipeg woman visiting Istanbul during deadly attack

WINNIPEG – A local woman was visiting Istanbul during the deadly attack at a nightclub.

Tara Davis arrived in Turkey on New Year’s Eve and took in the festivities at Taksim Square – under five kilometers away from the site of the shooting that killed 39 people at Reina Nightclub, including a Canadian.

The attack also wounded 70 other people.

Davis isn’t letting the attack stop her from exploring the city.

“Of course it’s an awful, terrible thing but the people here refuse to live in fear,” she said.

“When we finally did go out, the people were just carrying on with their lives. I talked to some of the women at the hotel and they said they refuse to let the terrorist govern the way they run their lives so I felt the same way.”

And Davis isn’t scared.

“I’ve certainly felt more afraid in parts of Winnipeg or other North American cities I’ve visited than I do in Istanbul,” she said.

On Twitter the Government of Canada urged people to avoid the area near Reina Nightclub and get in touch with family and friends.