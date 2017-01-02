Working out together: Montreal gym offers exercise opportunities for the whole family

Working out when you have kids can be difficult.

That’s why Montreal gym Vida Sana is offering a way for parents to workout at the same time as their children.

“The parents can come in, they train, the parents could see their kids play,” said Shawn Bowen, Vida Sana co-owner.

“The kids get the idea where it’s fun to workout because they get to play and they get to see their parents workout.”

The gym has a 4,500 square feet open play area where children can be active by making use of toys and monkey bars.

In addition, Vida Sana offers group classes and holiday camps in March and the summer.

Bowen and his wife Nora Jones co-own the gym and said their five kids helped design the space.

“It was our kids who inspired us,” Bowen said.

“When we decided to open up our space we asked them ‘what is it you want in the gym?'”

Jones said the idea of exercising became normal for her kids once they saw her working out.

“To them, at a young age, they think ‘well this is normal,'” she told Global News.

“My kids do push-up competitions and pull-up competitions because for them it’s very normal.”