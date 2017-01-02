What’s open and closed in B.C. January 2nd?

A reminder, there are still some closures in effect on Jan. 2 for the observed New Year’s holiday.

Most banks will be closed today.

Government offices and libraries are also closed. The Vancouver Public Library will be open however.

Canada Post offices are closed with no collection or delivery of mail. However, post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business.

TransLink will also be operating on its regular weekday schedule, not its Sunday schedule.

However, the West Coast Express will not be operating today.

B.C. liquor stores will be open today.

Most malls and grocery stores are also open today.