Snowfall warnings for southeastern Manitoba

WINNIPEG – Parts of southeastern Manitoba are under a snowfall warning Monday.

Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to hit areas including Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Lac du Bonnet, Pinaway, Whiteshell and Sprague.

A low pressure system is tracking into Minnesota bringing heavy snow to Manitoba Monday evening into Tuesday.

The snow is expected to start falling Monday morning and will reach about five cm by the evening. The heaviest snowfall is expected to come down Monday night with accumulations of 10 – 15 cm by Tuesday morning.

Strong northerly winds are also expected to gust up to 60 km/hr developing Monday evening. It will reduce visibility in some areas with blowing snow toward the Red River Valley.