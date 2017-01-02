Two men charged in attempted New Year’s Eve robbery with a machete

Around 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve, Regina police were dispatched to The Tap Off-Sale at 4245 Rochdale Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, two suspects entered the business and attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol.

When staff members attempted to stop the men, one suspect pulled a machete and struck the employees in the hands.

The two men fled the scene, but were later located and arrested.

Thomas Chartrand is charged with robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Charles Wapan is charged with robbery and breach of probation.