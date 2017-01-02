Man stabbed after altercation at Windsor Ballrooms

A 31-year-old man was stabbed in his upper body at around 4 a.m. Monday inside the Windsor Ballrooms on Peel street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, the victim was stabbed with a sharp object after an altercation between a group of people.

The victim was transported to hospital and his condition is not yet known.

Police will question witnesses in hopes of identifying the suspect.

“There’s a lot of different versions right now so we’re trying to figure out exactly what happened, what caused the conflict,” Couture said.