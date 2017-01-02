Crime
Two suspects detained after alleged armed robbery in Anjou

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Two men have been detained after an alleged armed robbery at a store in Anjou, Monday, January 2, 2016.

Two men have been detained after an alleged armed robbery at a store in Anjou.

At around 2:30 a.m. Monday, an employee was threatened with what appears to be a firearm, according to Manuel Couture, Montreal police spokesperson.

The store is located at the intersection of Metropolitain Boulevard East and des Ormeaux street.

The 20 and 21-year-old suspects allegedly asked for money and were fleeing the scene by the back of the store when police arrived.

Both suspects were arrested after a short foot pursuit.

