Two suspects detained after alleged armed robbery in Anjou
Two men have been detained after an alleged armed robbery at a store in Anjou.
At around 2:30 a.m. Monday, an employee was threatened with what appears to be a firearm, according to Manuel Couture, Montreal police spokesperson.
The store is located at the intersection of Metropolitain Boulevard East and des Ormeaux street.
The 20 and 21-year-old suspects allegedly asked for money and were fleeing the scene by the back of the store when police arrived.
Both suspects were arrested after a short foot pursuit.
