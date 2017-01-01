Crime
January 1, 2017 9:25 pm
Updated: January 1, 2017 9:28 pm

7 injured, including 3 teens, in New Year’s Day drive-by shooting in Miami

By Staff The Associated Press
Police say seven people, including three teenagers, were injured in a New Year’s Day shooting in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighbourhood.

The Miami Herald reports that police say the victims were standing outside a house at around 6 p.m. Sunday when a car pulled and someone inside opened fire.

Police say six of the victims are in stable condition. A 17-year-old is in critical condition.

Police say there may be more than one suspect. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was not given.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

