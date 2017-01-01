99-year-old Saskatoon resident among three named to Order of Canada

On Friday 99-year-old Harold Chapman was named to the Order of Canada for his leadership in the co-operative movement.

“When I got a phone call a week ago that I’d been appointed I wondered, why me? But I appreciate it,” Harold Chapman said from his apartment in Saskatoon on Saturday.

Chapman says his interest was sparked during his studies at the University of Saskatchewan where he specialized in farm management.

“I started university the day the war broke out in 1939 so I was taking military training all the time at university,” he said.

But by the time Chapman graduated the war was winding down so he never went overseas.

“When I got out of the army I was offered a job with the department of cooperation.”

“When the veterans were being discharged from the army I helped them to organize cooperative farms.”

His work expanded, more than even he could have imagines. Chapman became a leader in the co-op movement and even wrote a book entitled Sharing My Life: Building the Co-operative Movement.

But what he’s most proud of is his work in developing the Co-operative College of Canada.

“I was the principal there for 18 years. So I developed the programs at the college and carrying them out. That was the most exciting time,” Chapman explained.

“Co-operatives give people the opportunity to control their own lives.”

Harold Chapman was among three Saskatchewan residents named to the Order of Canada. Irene and Leslie Dubé were also recipients of the award for their philanthropy in health, education and community. 2017 marks the 50th year of the civilian honour.