It’s a boy! Regina’s New Year’s baby

Regina’s first baby of the year arrived at 2:21 a.m. on January 1. Jaxtyn Carter Kinvig was born at Regina General Hospital nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, weighing in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

“I was kind of surprised. I didn’t think that he was actually going to be the first baby of the year, even though I said it all along,” said Samantha Lawrence, Jaxtyn’s mother. “I was neck and neck with another lady, and I ended up having the baby first. It was pretty exciting.”

Lawrence and Carter Kinvig of Fort Qu’Appelle are the proud parents. They also have a daughter who was born on Canada Day in 2015.

“Both babies’ birthdays will always be a party,” Lawrence said.