Staying on track of New Year’s resolutions

Resolution runners hit Regina roads early Sunday morning to kick off the new year with an adrenaline rush.

Approximately 200 people turned out for the five-kilometre race.

“The goal is to start your new year off right,” Lyndon Smith, Running Room’s Saskatchewan-area manager, said. “On a day like today when it’s -15 C, -20 C, there’s bragging rights.”

Many runners said their new year’s resolutions were fitness-related.

“I pre-registered in about six races to make sure I’m actually going to train,” runner Adam Hicks said.

Gyms see a large surge in signups at this time of year, Derek Allary, fitness manager for GoodLife Fitness, said.

“Quite a few hundred in the first week of January, lots of new faces, lots of new people coming in and trying it out,” he said.

Allary recommends going to the gym with a friend or signing up for group fitness classes to stay on track.

“In the month of February, it starts to slow down a little bit. You start to see people that are really in it for the long haul, and then near the end of February, people are back to their regular schedules,” he said. “I really, really recommend people maintain that consistency for at least a good three months to really install that habit.”

If you regret buying a gym membership, you have seven days to cancel the contract after receiving a paper copy, according to the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority. You can also cancel if you get too sick or move more than 30 kilometres away from the facility.

“One of the most common complaints we get is when people want to cancel a gym contract and then they realize they can’t, and they’re on the hook for thousands of dollars. So the best way to protect yourself is to ask, read the contract in full and ask them what the terms mean,” Matthew Barton, a Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority spokesman, said.

“A gym contract is only allowed to go for two years and then you’re required to be notified of the renewal,” he said.

Barton said it’s important to find out the rules around cancellations, including any associated fees.

“Stuff like, do you need to send in a registered letter, or is it simply just saying, ‘I’m ready to cancel’ through email,” he said.

Barton also recommends paying on a monthly basis.

“Don’t get too committed to a big long contract that you’re not sure you’re able to afford,” he said. “Take advantage of those free trials and make sure the gym’s a good fit for you too.”