Calgary welcomes Louie, city’s 1st baby of 2017

The first baby born in 2017 in Calgary was welcomed into the world two minutes past midnight on New Year’s Day.

Louie was born at 12:02 a.m. Sunday at the Foothills Medical Centre.

Mother Tserennadmid Bayar and father Steven Boudreau are the proud parents of the baby boy.

“I’m feeling really happy and excited,” said Bayar, who is originally from Mongolia. “It’s really good that he came on New Year’s Day. It’s a gift for us.”

Louie came earlier than expected as his due date was Jan. 9.

“It’s exciting. It’s good to have a new start. Fresh beginning with a new child,” said Boudreau, who is originally from Saskatoon.

Bayar said Jan. 2 is also Louie’s grandfather’s birthday, so including New Year’s Eve, it will be a celebratory time of year.

“It’s going to be a three-day celebration for us,” she said.