B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Vancouver at midnight

British Columbia’s first baby of 2017 has arrived.

The New Year’s baby, a boy named Montgomery Henry Edward Harlos, was born at 12 a.m. on the dot at B.C. Women’s Hospital, weighing eight pounds and 14 ounces, measuring 52 centimetres long.

Parents Peter and Dana Harlos were overjoyed with their new arrival after 36 hours of labour.

“It’s the best gift you could ever have,” Dana said. “Carrying a child for nine months and then all of sudden after 45 minutes of hard pushing, there he is. Now you’ve got a human that’s dependent on you. It’s pretty overwhelming.

The proud dad also shared in the joy.

“We’re just excited he came out happy and healthy,” Peter said.

Montgomery’s original due date was Dec. 30, and after his wife went into labour, Peter was confident the baby would make it out by the end of 2016.

“I didn’t think it would take so long,” he added.

This is the Vancouver couple’s first child.