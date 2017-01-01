Winnipeggers will have to dig deeper in to their pockets for 2017

WINNIPEG — 2017 brings with it a rise in fees, taxes, and an overall increase in spending for Winnipeg families.

As of January 1, 2017 Winnipeg residents will see a hike in their transit fares, property taxes, and water and sewer bills.

Transit

The annual Winnipeg Transit fee increase will involve Full and Handi-Transit cash fares being raised by five cents.

Riders will now pay $2.70, instead of the $2.65 they were used to paying in 2016.

Reduced and senior rates will now be $2.20.

But, any 2016 bus tickets will still be accepted until March 31,2017.

Property Tax Hike

For Winnipeg families, property taxes will go up again by 2.33 per cent.

The property tax increase would result in the average homeowner paying $38 more a year in tax. The average home in 2017 in Winnipeg is around $288,190.

0.33 per cent is going towards rapid transit and two per cent is dedicated to regional and local roads.

Water and Sewer Bills

The water rate is set to increase by 9.2 per cent and the sewer rate is now up 6.25 per cent from last year.

MPI rate increase

As of March, MPI plans to hike rates by 3.7 per cent.

That works out to be around $33 more for vehicles and about $17 more for motorcycles.

