January 1, 2017 1:52 pm
Updated: January 1, 2017 2:10 pm

It’s a boy! Quebec greets first baby of the year

By Staff La Presse Canadienne

Quebec's first baby of 2017, is a little boy named Alec, who was welcomed into the world at 12:23 a.m. Sunday at Laval's Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (File photo)

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Quebec’s first baby of 2017 was welcomed into the world at 12:23 a.m. ET Sunday at Laval’s Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital.

The baby is a little boy named Alec, born to parents Audrey Lecomte and David Brunelle.

Alec’s mother is reportedly doing very well.

The province’s second and third babies, also boys, were born a few hours later.

Quebec City’s Saint-François d’Assise Hospital recorded the birth of a boy at 2:01 a.m. while Montreal’s baby boy was born at 4:31 a.m. at the Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal’s birthing centre

