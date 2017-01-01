It’s a boy! Quebec greets first baby of the year

Quebec’s first baby of 2017 was welcomed into the world at 12:23 a.m. ET Sunday at Laval’s Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital.

The baby is a little boy named Alec, born to parents Audrey Lecomte and David Brunelle.

Alec’s mother is reportedly doing very well.

The province’s second and third babies, also boys, were born a few hours later.

Quebec City’s Saint-François d’Assise Hospital recorded the birth of a boy at 2:01 a.m. while Montreal’s baby boy was born at 4:31 a.m. at the Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal’s birthing centre