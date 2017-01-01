Calgary police investigate stabbing after man found at southwest gas station

Police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds at a southwest Calgary gas station early Sunday morning.

A clerk at the Shell gas station on 17 Avenue and 5 Street S.W. told Global News a man was found bleeding heavily and with a cut on his face at around 2 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and that officers are now interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.

EMS said the victim was in his early thirties and that he was injured in a fight involving several people. According to EMS, the fight began at a nearby bar before escalating outside.

EMS added while the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, they were considered to be “serious” and one of the stab wounds was in his torso. No other injuries were reported.

Blood could be seen on the gas station parking lot and leading up to the door of the gas station.

Police did not say if any arrests were made.