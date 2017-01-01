New Year’s day blaze keeps emergency crews busy in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A busy start to the first day of the year for emergency crews in Winnipeg.

Around 11am Sunday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in the 400 block of Bowman Avenue in East Kildonan.

Bowman Avenue has been shut down to traffic as several emergency crews remain on scene battling the blaze and preventing the spread.

Ladder crew cut hole in roof of burning house, now dousing it with hoses pic.twitter.com/icayD4oQkg — Sean Leslie (@seanglobalnews) January 1, 2017

The homes in the area are all quite close together and crews are working to stop the blaze from spreading to the neighbouring homes.

Neighbours told Global News they saw flames shooting from the house when the blaze first started.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.