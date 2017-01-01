Police looking for 2 suspects after teen robbed, stabbed at Toronto NYE party

A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after police say a robbery led to a stabbing at a New Year’s Eve party in Toronto’s north end.

Toronto police responded to a report of a stabbing in the Holmes and Willowdale Avenues area, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, just after midnight Sunday.

Police said a large group of people were attending a house party in the Willowdale area when a 19-year-old man was robbed and stabbed in the lower abdomen.

He was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators are looking for two male suspects and are asking witnesses to come forward. No further description of the suspects was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477 (TIPS).