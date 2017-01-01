Halifax teen faces 6 gun-related charges
A 19-year-old Halifax man is facing six gun-related charges after a search in Clayton Park, according to police.
The man was arrested early Saturday morning, the charges were announced on Sunday.
A report from the Halifax Regional Police says officers were acting on a search warrant on Westridge Drive, when the man was arrested and a firearm was seized.
The man, who’s name has not been released, faces the following charges:
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon
- Possession of a loaded and restricted firearm with ammunition
- Unsafe storage of ammunition
- Possession of a firearm knowing he was not the holder of a licence
He is scheduled to appear in court on January 31.
