Halifax teen faces 6 gun-related charges

A 19-year-old Halifax man is facing six gun-related charges after a search in Clayton Park, according to police.

The man was arrested early Saturday morning, the charges were announced on Sunday.

A report from the Halifax Regional Police says officers were acting on a search warrant on Westridge Drive, when the man was arrested and a firearm was seized.

The man, who’s name has not been released, faces the following charges:

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon

Possession of a loaded and restricted firearm with ammunition

Unsafe storage of ammunition

Possession of a firearm knowing he was not the holder of a licence

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 31.