halifax police
January 1, 2017 10:34 am

Halifax teen faces 6 gun-related charges

Marieke Walsh By Political Reporter  Global News

A Halifax teen is facing several gun-related charges after police executed a search warrant on Saturday.

File / Global News
A A

A 19-year-old Halifax man is facing six gun-related charges after a search in Clayton Park, according to police.

The man was arrested early Saturday morning, the charges were announced on Sunday.

A report from the Halifax Regional Police says officers were acting on a search warrant on Westridge Drive, when the man was arrested and a firearm was seized.

The man, who’s name has not been released, faces the following charges:

  • Unsafe storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Knowingly possessing an unauthorized weapon
  • Possession of a loaded and restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Unsafe storage of ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm knowing he was not the holder of a licence

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 31.

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax teen charged

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News