Canada
January 1, 2017 8:21 am

Polar Bear swim: Canadians across the country gear up for icy plunge

By Staff The Canadian Press

Participants splash in the frigid waters of English Bay during the 96th annual Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday January 1, 2016. The event, hosted by the Vancouver Polar Bear Swim Club, held it's first swim on New Year's Day in 1920.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Thousands of Canadians will ring in the new year by dipping into the country’s frigid oceans and lakes today.

The polar bear swims are held annually in a number of communities including Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and Charlottetown, and proceeds from donations go to various charities.

Last year’s event drew more than 2,000 participants to Vancouver, which boasts the oldest and largest “Polar Bear Club” in the country, and hundreds more participated in Halifax and cities in Ontario.

Organizers warn that people with heart conditions should sit the dip out, and kids should stay with adults while they’re in the water.

They also say people should be prepared to get into their warm clothes as soon as they leave the water.

