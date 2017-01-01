The weirdest stuff that happened in B.C. in 2016, according to ScanBC

From a man shooting himself in the face with a potato gun to a clown chasing people with a chainsaw, it was an eventful year in British Columbia, according to ScanBC.

If you live in B.C. and you’re on Twitter, you may have heard of an account called @ScanBC.

They call themselves BC’s online radio scanning community – “Your source for raw, unfiltered, local breaking news.”

According to their mantra, they tweet information heard over police, ambulance and fire radios. Often the news is timely and accurate, other times it’s unconfirmed. Sometimes it’s downright bizarre – and perhaps not even true.

The mysterious thing about ScanBC is no one really knows who operates the account. Some journalists have their theories, but no one has stepped up to the podium to claim the fame.

One thing we all know, however, is that whoever is behind it has a pretty good sense of humour.

Whether these calls really happened or not, 2016 was another great year for some old fashioned ScanBC fun. In no particular order, we tracked down their weirdest tweets from this year.

#Victoria Police are responding to Wilson St in #Esquimalt for reports a male shot himself in the face with a potato gun — ScanBC (@ScanBC) January 2, 2016

#UBC #RCMP report a drunk male ringing the buzzer at the RCMP detatchment who says he got kicked out of a house party and has no pants on. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) January 3, 2016

#Vancouver Police are responding to The Daily Catch at 1148 Davie St, for a male that took a lobster and ran away. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) January 11, 2016

#NorthVancouver #RCMP are responding to a residence for a male and female fighting. Male upset the female is wearing his pyjamas. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) January 20, 2016

#Surrey #RCMP responding to a disturbance, male is upset that his room mate used his shampoo — ScanBC (@ScanBC) January 23, 2016

#Abbotsford Fire responding to Marshall & Majestic to rescue a lady stuck up a tree after trying to climb after a cat also stuck in tree. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) February 7, 2016

#Vancouver Police are responding to the PNE for reports people are filming a pornography on a playground. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) February 9, 2016

#Vancouver Police are responding to the McDonald's at 1500 Main Street for reports that two males stole cookies from behind the counter. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) March 15, 2016

#Vancouver Police are responding to 900 Burrard St for reports of people taking selfies on the roof of the Scotiabank Theater. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) April 19, 2016

#BCHwy1 stopped eastbound just before Kensington in Burnaby as people are helping a family of ducks cross. pic.twitter.com/68TGUESQmV — ScanBC (@ScanBC) May 5, 2016

#SurreyBC #RCMP responding to complaint from citizen that her princess tiara has been stolen. Caller insists she is an actual princess. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) May 28, 2016

#Vancouver Police are responding after a male woke up and found a female covered in paint wearing a hockey mask in his house. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) May 31, 2016

#Vancouver Police are checking a male at Canada Place who is wearing a wooden barrel with nothing underneath — ScanBC (@ScanBC) July 1, 2016

#Burnaby #RCMP are responding to Metrotown for reports of 200 people playing pokemon and setting off fireworks — ScanBC (@ScanBC) July 18, 2016

#Surrey #RCMP have arrested a drunk driver after he crashed his ice cream truck into a ditch at 142 St & 101 Ave — ScanBC (@ScanBC) July 22, 2016

#SurreyBC #RCMP responding to pregnant female trapped in car for 2hrs by 3 raccoons preventing her from getting to her kids in house — ScanBC (@ScanBC) August 20, 2016

#Surrey #RCMP on scene with a man on the roof of a house after running from Police. Refusing to come down. Now picking apples from tree. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) September 8, 2016

#NorthVancouver #RCMP are responding to a house in Deep Cove. Caller reports there's a person jumping on his trampoline wearing a clown mask — ScanBC (@ScanBC) October 16, 2016

#SurreyBC #RCMP responding to 190 St & 68B Ave report of #clown with real chainsaw chasing and scaring people. #ClaytonHeights — ScanBC (@ScanBC) November 1, 2016

#Burnaby #RCMP are responding to Phillips Ave for a female reporting an unknown male with no shirt on is shaving his chest on the street. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) November 4, 2016

#Burnaby #RCMP responding to Springer Ave. Caller says their neighbor is shoveling snow on their property, so they are shoveling it back. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) December 19, 2016

#Vancouver Police are responding to a residence for a drunk male who keeps calling 911 and singing Elvis Songs. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) December 30, 2016

#Vancouver Police responded to a house for a break & enter. Caller reported hearing noises upstairs. Turned out to be Roomba cleaning. — ScanBC (@ScanBC) December 30, 2016