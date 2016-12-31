North Shore Rescue looking for two lost skiers up Mount Seymour

North Shore Rescue is searching for two skiers who went out of bounds and got lost on Saturday evening.

A friend of the pair made the call to North Shore Rescue, says team leader Mike Danks. The skiers were reportedly out of bounds and at a search and rescue cache location, but told their friend they were planning on following markers off the mountain.

Danks says they have not yet been able to make contact with the skiers but would advise them to stay at the cache, where there is a small stove and plenty of supplies to spend the night.

North Shore Rescue has deployed six volunteers to the mountain.