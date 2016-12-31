Recipe: Mak N Ming

Chef Makoto Ono & Amanda Cheng of the newly-opened Mak N Ming pay a visit to Global News.

Crab meat topping

1 whole Dungeness crab

60 g of mayo

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season generously with salt. Once water comes to a boil carefully submerge the whole crab. Turn off the heat, cover the pot with a lid and poach for 30 minutes. After it’s finished, submerge the crab into an ice bath to cool. Carefully pick the meat and separate the shells to make the stock.

Roast the shells in the oven at 375 C. Then put into a pot and cover with water. Simmer for 40 min. Strain and discard shells. Store stock in fridge.

You can also substitute with any store-bought stock.

Kombu Dashi

30 g dried kombu

30 g dried shiitake

1 L water

Combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain and store dashi in fridge.

Noodle soup assembly for 4 servings

280 g crab stock

220 g kombu dashi

25 g miso

4 packs of ramen noodles (fresh or frozen)

Combine the crab stock with the kombu dashi. Whisk in the miso. Bring to a simmer.

Cook the noodles in a separate pot of boiling water according to the pack instructions.

Drain noodles and separate into four bowls.

Lay the crab meat onto a metal pan and cover with mayo. Lightly torch.

Season the soup with salt and divide into the bowls with noodles. Top with torched crab meat. And garnish with green onions or whatever vegetable or herb you wish.

