Saskatoon Transit, SGI offer passengers free rides to ‘Ding in the New Year’

Saskatoon Transit and Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) have partnered up to provide free bus service to “Ding in the New Year” on Saturday to ensure residents have a safe ride home.

Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, said seven people were killed in crashes involving an impaired driver during last year’s holiday season.

Free bus rides and Access Transit will start at 5 p.m. CT on New Year’s Eve and run overnight until 2:45 a.m.

People looking for a lift can either wait at regular stops or flag down a bus from a safe place on the curb to get the operator’s attention.

For more information about transit schedules riders can check online or call 306-975-3100. Access Transit users can contact 306-975-3555.

Saskatoon police are also reminding the public to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly and to never drink and drive. Officers will be conducting check stops and watching closely for impaired drivers on Saturday.