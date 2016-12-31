Dog finds human bone in Pacific Spirit Park near UBC

University RCMP said a human bone was found by a dog in Pacific Spirit Park on Friday.

Mounties said a family was taking their dog for a walk in the park, located near the University of British Columbia, when it made the grisly discovery around 3 p.m.

The dog’s owners notified RCMP, who recovered the bone and searched the area.

A forensic examination determined the bone to be human.

Police said the origin of the bone is undetermined at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

Officers continue to search the park, but police say thick forest underbrush, deep snow and ice have created a number of challenges.

RCMP are asking anyone using the park to report any suspicious activity.

