Winnipeg families celebrate New Year’s Eve early

WINNIPEG – Hundreds of children and their parents celebrated New Year’s Eve a little early at the Children’s Museum.

The annual party called ‘Top Hats and Tiaras’ was first thrown back in 2009.

It’s meant to give families a place to celebrate the holiday without having to stay up late.

“It’s one of our busiest events and I think it’s just a really fun event where families can dress up get their picture taken and not have to worry about staying up until midnight,” said Hong Mcleod with the Children’s Museum.

Families that attended also saw a magician, science activities and live music performances.