Security ramped up for Montreal New Year’s Eve celebrations

Montreal Police said there will be more officers on duty throughout the island as Montrealers ring in the New Year.

Police told Global News there will be more of a police presence this year, than previous years.

Montreal police spokesperson Marc Charbonneau said there will be more officers at bars, ballrooms and parties where a lot of people are expected.

However, Charbonneau said they’re expecting the most people at the Old Port and in Lachine, where the borough is celebrating its 35oth anniversary, therefore, that’s where more officers have been assigned.

There will also be additional security measures at those events, though police wouldn’t provide more details.

Montreal isn’t the only city where police will be on heightened alert.

Several other Canadian cities, including Ottawa, have also announced additional security measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations.