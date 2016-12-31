Toronto man charged after woman beaten, forcibly confined during armed sexual assault

A Toronto man is facing eight charges after police say a 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted, forcibly confined and beaten by a suspect armed with a weapon in the city’s east end Friday.

Toronto police said the woman was sexually assaulted in the Markham Road and Milner Avenue area of Scarborough by an unknown man armed with a weapon around 2:30 a.m.

Police allege the man forcibly confined the woman, beat her and threatened her with death.

Mohamed Boubacar, 25, was arrested and charged with sexual assault with a weapon, robbery, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, theft under $5,000 forcible confinement, threatening death and overcoming resistance by choking, suffocating or strangling.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.

Police would not say what weapon the suspect was armed with, but confirmed it was not a firearm or a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).