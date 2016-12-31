New Year’s Eve partygoers urged to not drink and drive

Partygoers are expected to be out in big numbers in the Maritimes tonight as 2016 comes to an end and a new year is ushered in.

Police will also be out on the lookout for impaired drivers. Despite an increased awareness of its dangers, it’s a problem that repeats itself every year.

In New Brunswick, dozens of RCMP roadblocks over the past number of weeks netted double-digit impaired driving charges. Mounties said the numbers are similar year over year.

“It’s really difficult to know why people just don’t understand,” Sgt. Andre Pepin, of the RCMP in New Brunswick, said. “It’s pretty easy. If you consume any alcohol, do not drive.”

Danielle Cole knows firsthand the dangers of impaired driving. Just over four years ago, the president of the Fredericton and Area Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) was involved in an accident with her two daughters. An impaired driver was involved and did not survive. She said the impact on your life is indescribable.

“As a mother, the worst thing that I’ve ever had to deal with is feeling helpless when my children needed me the most,” Cole said. “I couldn’t help them and they were in the back seat. Fortunately we all survived. That’s not the case for everyone.”

MADD continues to encourage the public to call 911 if they suspect someone is driving impaired and urges people to plan ahead before going out to drink.

Efforts continue in all cities to try to combat the issue. In Fredericton, free bus service is being provided from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Operation Red Nose is a volunteer-driven initiative which gets the person and their vehicle home safely. Officials in Saint John said the service is needed in a community where many people live in the suburbs.

“Whether they want to have a beer or not or they end up having too many beer and then they have to debate, do I want to take a cab home, do I want to come back and get my car,” said Saint John co-chair Jen Butler. “Sometimes they make bad choices.”

More and more people are taking advantage of this service which gives to charities through sponsors and donations. Over two hundred people in the Saint John area have used the service this year, surpassing last year’s total.