Saskatoon store targeted by robbery suspect armed with handgun

A Tisdale, Sask., man is facing charges after an armed robbery at a Saskatoon store on Friday night.

A 24-year-old man is in custody and facing charges of armed robbery after a Saskatoon store was held up in the College Park East neighbourhood Friday.

Saskatoon police officials said a man with a handgun had entered the establishment in the 1000-block of Boychuk Drive shortly before 9 p.m. CT. The suspect made off with cash and lottery tickets.

A police dog was able to track the man who was eventually arrested in the 500-block of Blackthorn Crescent.

The money and lottery tickets were recovered.

No injuries were reported.

The accused, from Tisdale, Sask., was expected to be brought before a justice of the peace Saturday morning.

